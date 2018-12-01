NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale

Dave Doeren believes @PackFootball should be in the top 25 and should play in an elite stadium after today’s dominant 58-3 win over #ECU and 9-3 record @ABC11_WTVD @PackAthletics pic.twitter.com/mNiFIiGyzo — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 1, 2018

Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to set a program single-season TD record and help North Carolina State beat East Carolina 58-3 on Saturday.After the game, NC State head coach Dave Doeren said there weren't enough game balls to give out. Instead, they were dishing out records.Reggie Gallaspy set the single-season record for most touchdowns scored with 19. He also rushed for 1,012-yards, marking the third season in a row the Pack has had a 1,000-yard rusher.Christopher Dunn set the single-season record for field goals made with 21.Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers both recorded over 1,000-yards receiving, marking the first time the Pack has had two receivers hit over 1,000-yards in a single season.This was Dave Doeren's first recorded win over East Carolina.NC State is still awaiting its bowl game designation. Doeren said he believes State is a top 25 team and deserves an elite bowl.The Pack has a chance to go for 10 wins in its bowl game. It would mark just the second 10-win season for the program.