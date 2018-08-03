NC State begins practice, but offensive chemistry already there

Liked this Doeren soundbite where he talks about not only the onfield chemistry between Ryan Finley and his WRs, but also the genuine concern they have for each other as people pic.twitter.com/Pj2pt2mxLg — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) August 3, 2018

TRANSFER TE ELIGIBLE AFTER THREE GAMES

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren's preference would've been to be able to practice outside Friday, but he's surely thankful that when bad weather strikes - he's got a place to take his team and stay dry while it works.And so it was an indoor kickoff to fall camp for the Wolfpack. With last year's entire starting defensive line on NFL rosters now, there'll be plenty of eyeballs on Darian Roseboro and the new-look front.On offense, Ryan Finley and his wideouts should be wondrous, both because of their skills and their three-years-worth of chemistry."It's nothing like I've ever been a part of with a sports team for sure," Finley said.Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon is a preseason All-ACC and is primed for a big year."I have confidence in the guys around me, the whole offense, the coaching staff, just the scheme we put in, I feel like we'll really live up to, lift past those expectations, honestly," Harmon said.Doeren knows there's some special chemistry to the offense."For a quarterback and his receiving corps to have that kind of where you can just look at each other and know what each other is thinking, that's pretty special," Doeren said."On another note, Doeren said USC transfer tight end Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.The 6-7 Angeline redshirted in 2016, then left the Trojans roughly a month into last season.After missing the first three games, Angeline, a former four-star prospect from Pennsylvania, would be cleared to make his Wolfpack debut against Marshall on Sept. 22.