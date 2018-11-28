N.C. State 'charges' to their first loss

N.C. State led for over 30 minutes of game time but it wasn't enough to beat 22nd ranked Wisconsin.Wisconsin handed N.C. State its first loss of the season, 79-75.Badgers sophomore Brad Davison drew five charging fouls including a critical whistle on Markell Johnson with less than 20 seconds to play in the second half.The Wolfpack trailed by three at the time.Braxton Beverly knocked down a three with 7:35 to play and put the Pack up by eight points.However, Wisconsin closed the game on a 22-10 run.That ruined a great effort from Johnson who had 21 points for N.C. State and fell to 6-1.Up next, Vanderbilt on Saturday at the Miami Invitational.