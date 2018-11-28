SPORTS

N.C. State 'charges' to their first loss

N.C. State led for over 30 minutes of game time but it wasn't enough to beat 22nd ranked Wisconsin.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
N.C. State led for over 30 minutes of game time but it wasn't enough to beat 22nd ranked Wisconsin.

Wisconsin handed N.C. State its first loss of the season, 79-75.

Badgers sophomore Brad Davison drew five charging fouls including a critical whistle on Markell Johnson with less than 20 seconds to play in the second half.

The Wolfpack trailed by three at the time.

Braxton Beverly knocked down a three with 7:35 to play and put the Pack up by eight points.

However, Wisconsin closed the game on a 22-10 run.

That ruined a great effort from Johnson who had 21 points for N.C. State and fell to 6-1.

Up next, Vanderbilt on Saturday at the Miami Invitational.
