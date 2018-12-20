SPORTS

N.C. State co-offensive coordinators grateful for opportunity

EMBED </>More Videos

NCSU's co-offensive coordinators grateful for the opportunity.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The N.C. State football team has a chance to finish the year with 10 wins, but to do so, the Wolfpack needs to beat Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve.

This would mark the first time the Wolfpack has finished with exactly 10 wins. They had an 11-win season in 2002.

The recent success has left Coach Dave Doeren with the job of rearranging his staff.

Eliah Drinkwitz, State's former offensive coordinator, is now the head coach at Appalachian State, and Dwayne Ledford, State's former offensive line coach, is now the OC at Louisville.

Doeren decided to promote from within, leaving Des Kitchings and George McDonald as co-offensive coordinators -- both men say they are grateful for the opportunity.

Watch the video to hear from Kitchings and McDonald.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpack
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ron Rivera: 'If my name came up that many times, I'd buy a lottery ticket'
Williamson fouls out but No. 2 Duke tops No. 12 Texas Tech
Williamson helps No. 2 Duke top unbeaten Texas Tech
Carolina activates Jordan Staal from injured reserve
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
House GOP approves Trump's wall money as shutdown looms
Veteran's border wall GoFundMe raises more than $9 million
Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items
Williamson fouls out but No. 2 Duke tops No. 12 Texas Tech
Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Show More
Durham elementary school teacher raises $7,000 for food donations
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
Firefighters hoping for more protective gear amidst cancer concerns
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
More News