NC State commit Joshua Harris ready for big senior season at Person High

Didn’t realize they had mountains in Roxboro ⁦@H_Josh93⁩ will play both O and D line for Person HS before going to ⁦@NCStateFootball⁩. Oh, and he can sing pic.twitter.com/MgfJ186iQI — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 30, 2018

Received these this morning!!! It’s gonna be so cool. 8/24 Person vs Northern FB game Military Appreciation Night 🇺🇸. The 🎯 marks the spot. BE THERE!!! @PersonCoSchools @HighSchoolOT @KellySnow_CT @KnightsNHS @GridironNHS pic.twitter.com/N4zz5EUg4j — Coach Clayton (@JCROCKETS) July 28, 2018

In perfect harmony to start the high school football season eh @PersonRockets? And @H_Josh93 can do more than mash pads pic.twitter.com/Lxqrx5xYB0 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 31, 2018

High school football practices across the state have officially started.The Person Rockets also kicked off their fall camp.The tune last season for the Rockets was a little flat, which resulted in a 2-9 record.Be on the lookout for Joshua Harris. Big things are expected from the big fella who just a few weeks ago committed to N.C. State."It feels real to be committed to a university where I know I belong," Harris told ABC11.But first, the six-foot-three-inch, 315-pound behemoth will anchor the Rockets line on both sides of the ball during his senior season.He likes to mash ball carries and in his spare time, piano keys.Person's first home game will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights in a special presentation.