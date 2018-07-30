SPORTS

NC State commit Joshua Harris ready for big senior season at Person High

EMBED </>More Videos

Wolfpack commit Joshua Harris ready for big year at Person High. (WTVD)

By
ROXBORO, NC (WTVD) --
High school football practices across the state have officially started.

The Person Rockets also kicked off their fall camp.

The tune last season for the Rockets was a little flat, which resulted in a 2-9 record.



Be on the lookout for Joshua Harris. Big things are expected from the big fella who just a few weeks ago committed to N.C. State.

"It feels real to be committed to a university where I know I belong," Harris told ABC11.



But first, the six-foot-three-inch, 315-pound behemoth will anchor the Rockets line on both sides of the ball during his senior season.

He likes to mash ball carries and in his spare time, piano keys.



Person's first home game will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights in a special presentation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolhigh school footballNC State Wolfpackperson county newsPerson CountyRoxboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers CB Ross Cockrell to have surgery to repair broken left tibia, fibula
Redskins D.J. Swearinger thinks new rule is killing football
Panthers' Daryl Williams out indefinitely after tearing MCL in knee
Cam Newton focused on improving completion percentage
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh I-40 crash victim was son of former Chatham County sheriff
People rescued after tractor-trailer partially falls off barge near Bald Head Island
Man ordered to pay $8.8M for breaking up Durham man's marriage
Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack
General Assembly plans weekend session to override Cooper vetoes
Nash County sheriff: Man stuffed steaks in pants, fled Walmart on moped
Power bills are rising for some Duke Energy customers in central NC
NCDOT investigating Trump campaign flag on state-operated ferry
Show More
Mystery solved: Fayetteville Police make arrest in 1989 rape case
Wake Schools still recruiting and hiring weeks before start of school year
CCSO looking for suspects who broke into cars during Sunday school service
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Downtown Raleigh retail district grows amid economic boom
More News