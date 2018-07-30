SPORTS

NC State commit Joshua Harris ready for senior season at Person High

High school football practice has officially started. (WTVD)

ROXBORO, NC (WTVD) --
High school football practices across the state have officially started.

The Person Rockets also kicked off their fall camp.

The tune last season for the Rockets was a little flat, which resulted in a 2-9 record.



Be on the lookout for Joshua Harris. Big things are expected from the big fella who just a few weeks ago committed to N.C. State.

"It feels real to be committed to a university where I know I belong," Harris told ABC11.

But first, the six-foot-three-inch, 315-pound behemoth will anchor the Rockets line on both sides of the ball during his senior season.

He likes to mash ball carries and in his spare time, piano keys.

Person's first home game will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights in a special presentation.
