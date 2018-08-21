SPORTS

With college choice settled, Zonovan Knight looks to take Southern Nash on deep run

Zonovan Knight is one of the top running backs in the state and perhaps the nation.

BAILEY, NC (WTVD) --
Nearly 1,800 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns as a high school junior made Southern Nash running back Zonovan Knight a top target for college coaches.

Offers came pouring in, including two from the Triangle. Choosing where to go was tough, but Knight knew he wanted to stay close to home.

"My older brother is in the Army, my little brother is in the Navy and watching the effect it had on my mom and how she broke down crying because she knew she wasn't going to see them that much. That made me realize I had to stay close to home and be there for her," Knight said.

In early March, he chose Duke as his next-level destination. About a month later, he de-committed.

"It was just after I committed like, it felt like it was a sign from God that I made the wrong decision," Knight said.

That opened a door for N.C. State. Knight said he liked the vibe he got on campus and the relationship he built with head coach Dave Doeren.
What kind of player is State getting?

Southern Nash coach Brian Foster said Knight can take any touch "to the house."

He scored in the team's week one win over Green Hope and rushed for 164 yards. More than that he's a great teammate and good person, the coach added.

"He's humble about it, which is a neat characteristic. Some people aren't like that," Foster said.

With that settled, Knight is focused on leading the Firebirds to what he hopes will be a deep run in the 3A playoffs.
