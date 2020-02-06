NC State defeats Miami

N.C. State's Markell Johnson drives on Miami guard Isaiah Wong on Wednesday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University has been struggling on offense of late, but succeeded against Miami on Wednesday night.NC State failed to score more than 65 points in their last five games, but Wednesday, they pulled out 83 points.State was slow out of the gate Wednesday night but then caught fire. Devon Daniels hit three straight three-pointers; his team hit six in a row.CJ Bryce went even bigger, including an alley-oop reverse layup. He hit 18 points in the first half, helping bring State up 12 points at halftime.In the second half, Miami went on a huge run, but Markell Johnson picked up six of six free throws, bringing his Wednesday night total to 19 points and 12 assists.Final score: 83-72.State will play Syracuse next Tuesday.