MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WTVD) -- NC State dropped its first game of the season on Saturday in a 44-27 loss at West Virginia.The game was tied at 21 at halftime. WVU outscored State 23-6 in the second half.NCSU fell to 2-1 on the season. The Wolfpack will face Ball State next Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.