NC State extends football coach Dave Doeren through 2023 season

ABC11's Mark Armstrong asks NC State coach Dave Doeren about football's future, CTE.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Back-to-back nine-win seasons helped land Dave Doeren a raise and an extension at N.C. State.

Doeren is now under contract until Dec. 31, 2023.

The N.C. State Board of Trustee's approved the extension, which includes a $250,000 raise that increases his annual salary to $3.25 million.



In a statement released by the university, Doeren said, "I'm grateful for the commitment and support NC State has provided to my family and I. This University and community are home to us, we're excited with what we're building with NC State football and I look forward to continuing to lead this program."

The Wolfpack have been to five consecutive bowl games. Last season ended with a 52-13 loss to Texas A&M at the Gator Bowl.

In the last couple of years, Doeren has been dominate when it comes to in-state recruiting battles.

Doeren's 2019 recruiting class is ranked among the Top 25 nationally and the Wolfpack ranked second among all college football programs with seven players taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.

2019 will mark Doeren's seventh season as head coach of the Wolfpack. NC State's 11 ACC wins during the last two seasons rank second among ACC institutions only behind national champion Clemson.

Here's a great reaction when asked about being challenged by new UNC boss Mack Brown:

