NC State extends football coach Dave Doeren through 2023 season

I asked coach @StateCoachD if he could have had a better summer. He said yeah.. “I didn’t win the lottery” pic.twitter.com/5E0B3mGJcQ — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 16, 2018

Good stuff from Dave Doeren @StateCoachD who doesn't shy away from the challenge Mack Brown is presenting in terms of in-state recruiting. Love the candor.. Fedora and staff "tried as good as they could" pic.twitter.com/s2tdzitbdt — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 26, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Back-to-back nine-win seasons helped land Dave Doeren a raise and an extension at N.C. State.Doeren is now under contract until Dec. 31, 2023.The N.C. State Board of Trustee's approved the extension, which includes a $250,000 raise that increases his annual salary to $3.25 million.In a statement released by the university, Doeren said, "I'm grateful for the commitment and support NC State has provided to my family and I. This University and community are home to us, we're excited with what we're building with NC State football and I look forward to continuing to lead this program."The Wolfpack have been to five consecutive bowl games. Last season ended with a 52-13 loss to Texas A&M at the Gator Bowl.In the last couple of years, Doeren has been dominate when it comes to in-state recruiting battles.Doeren's 2019 recruiting class is ranked among the Top 25 nationally and the Wolfpack ranked second among all college football programs with seven players taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.2019 will mark Doeren's seventh season as head coach of the Wolfpack. NC State's 11 ACC wins during the last two seasons rank second among ACC institutions only behind national champion Clemson.Here's a great reaction when asked about being challenged by new UNC boss Mack Brown: