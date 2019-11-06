NC State Wolfpack

NC State falls to Georgia Tech 82-81 during OT in ACC home opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Georgia Tech pulls out a OT thriller 82-81 at the PNC.

Tech 6'10 center James Banks III hit two free-throws with two seconds on the clock and N.C. State missed a heave at the buzzer.

The Wolfpack had the ball with 9 seconds left when Devon Daniels got a key rebound. However, an ill advised pass led to a big turnover.

State built a 15 point first half lead, then watched it all slip away in heartbreaking loss.

Sophomore Jericole Helllmes had a chance to end the game in regulation, but missed a close range shot with nine seconds left.

Senior guard C.J. Bryce hit three straight buckets for the Pack before GT tied the game at 73 on a Michael Devo three pointer. Bryce led all scorers with 24 points.

1967-68 was the last time State had opened the season with an ACC opponent.

Georgia Tech rallied from a seven point halftime deficit, tying the game at 48 on a Banks III dunk with 13:39 left to play.

Fouls were a factor down the stretch.

Yellow Jackets starting foreword Moses Wright fouled out with 10:05 to play and the score knotted at 55. He had contributed 12 points and was active in the paint.

Pack grad student Pat Andree made quite a debut. The transfer from Lehigh scored the Wolfpack's first points of the season, connecting on his first 3-point attempt.

Andree scored 12 of the teams first 24 points.

A dunk by star freshman Manny Bates out of Fayetteville capped an 8-0 run to start the game.

N.C. State wasn't at full strength.

Senior guard Markell Johnson didn't play after injuring an ankle in practice. Also missing were freshman guard Dearon Seabron and senior forward D.J. Funderburk.
