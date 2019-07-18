NC State football raises money for rare disease community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday night inside the Close-King Indoor Facility, NC State fans had the opportunity to check out the Wolfpack while raising money for the rare disease community.
NC State hosted its annual Lift for Life in support of Uplifting Athletes and its mission to inspire the rare disease community.
The offense and defense battled through 1-on-1s and 7v7s while fans made pledges as to which side of the ball would win the battle.
Thomas Ruocchio, the president of the group, said an event like this made each rep count that much more knowing their success would be measured beyond the football field.
NC State raised more than $1,000 and there is still time to donate. You can do so here.
