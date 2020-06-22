N.C. State football season opener moved

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State will now start the football season one day earlier than originally planned.The Wolfpack and Louisville Cardinals have agreed to play Wednesday, Sept. 2 instead of Sept. 3.The move is to accommodate the Kentucky Derby weekend which was moved from early May to that first weekend in September.The Thursday of Derby week features an event that draws a big crowd known as "Thurby".Because Cardinals stadium and Churchill Downs are two miles apart, logistical problems arose with parking and traffic.Kickoff time will be announced once the ESPN television scheduled is ironed out in the coming weeks.