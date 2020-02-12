Sports

N.C. State gets key road win at Syracuse, 79-74

N.C. State's C.J. Bryce finished with 19 points to help the Pack get a huge road win Tuesday night. (Nick Lisi)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTVD) -- Devon Daniels scored 23 points as N.C. State got a key road win 79-74 at Syracuse on Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack (16-8 overall, 7-6 ACC) bolstered its case for an NCAA tournament bid by winning a tough conference game on the road.

The Orange fell to 14-10 overall.

C.J. Bryce added 19 points for the Wolfpack, which shot 52 percent from the floor.

The Wolfpack also hit 44 percent from behind the arc in putting together one of their most consistent performances this season.

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly, right, tries to drive past Syracuse's Joseph Girard III on Tuesday night in Syracuse, N.Y.



The one exception remained free throw shooting, and again the Pack struggled to put a team away late, missing several chances to increase the margin and finishing just 18-28 from the stripe.

N,C. State led 39-35 at halftime in a game that remained close throughout.

Joseph Girard III led Syracuse with 30 points.
