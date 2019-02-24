SPORTS

NC State honors T.J. Warren ahead of game against Wake Forest

NC State honors T.J. Warren ahead of game against Wake Forest

RALEIGH
On Sunday night, before the NC State men's basketball game against Wake Forest, the university honored former Wolfpack star T.J. Warren.

The All-American was honored in a pregame ceremony. His jersey became a permanent fixture inside PNC Arena.


Warren was drafted to the Phoenix Suns in 2014 following an impressive two-year career at NC State.


He was just the third player in ACC history to finish the season leading the conference in scoring and field goal percentage, leading him to become the ACC player of the year in 2014.
