There's no way around it - Dave Doeren and crew are running hot right now on the recruiting trail. State's latest and potentially greatest recruit so far in the Class of 2019 landed Wednesday in the form of 4-star Clayton defensive end Savion Jackson.Jackson is ranked by scouting service 24/7 as the 29th best player nationwide in the 2019 class, and the 2nd best player in North Carolina.Eight of NC State's 11 recruits for 2019 are from North Carolina. It's a pretty clear indication that momentum has swung the Pack's way in the Triangle recruiting wars. Having 7 players drafted by the NFL this spring, including all four starting defensive linemen certainly had to have left an impression on Jackson.