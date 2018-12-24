NC State lands in AP Poll Top 25 for first time since 2013

NC State basketball finds itself in the AP Poll Top 25 after upsetting Auburn last week.Ranking in at number 20, this is the first time since 2013 the Pack has been in the Top 25.Kevin Keatts didn't seem too worried about the rankings after the win over Auburn,"If it happens, it happens," Keatts said. "I said this before the game: I really don't care about rankings. If I am in the top 25, that's okay. If I'm not, I'm okay. I just look at the rankings when it comes time to pick the teams for the NCAA Tournament, and I want to myself and my team to have the opportunity to win the conference regular season and the ACC Tournament."Keatts said if the team did enter into the top 25 he believes his team would be able to hand the added attention."I am going to take their phones away so they can't use Twitter or Instagram," he said. "Or for any of you guys that still use Facebook, I'm going to take that away too."This is the first time since 2003 that NC State has had its football and basketball teams ranked in the top 25 in the same calendar year.NC State joins the other two Triangle-ACC teams in this week's top 25.Duke took the number one overall spot, after Kansas fell to Arizona State on Saturday.North Carolina dropped from number 9 to 14 after falling to Kentucky.