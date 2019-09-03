Sports

NC State loses WR Riley for the season; Clayton's Carter expected to step up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State's C.J. Riley had one of the shortest seasons of anyone in college football. The fourth-year junior suffered a torn left ACL while trying to make a tackle on punt coverage late in the first quarter of Saturday's 34-6 win over East Carolina.

"He has been through this before on his other knee. He is very upbeat," head coach Dave Doeren said at his weekly news conference.

It's the second significant knee injury for Riley, who suffered a right ACL tear in 2016. The loss is a big one for the Wolfpack as they were counting on Riley to be a big part of the passing game. Riley confirmed just a few weeks ago that he remains the fastest player on the roster (4.39 40-yard dash).



Doeren expects all of his remaining receives to "step up."

That includes redshirt freshman Devin Carter.

The Clayton native, who is 6-4 and 212 pounds, had one catch for 12 yards in the opener. Doeren said he believes Carter is ready for a bigger role.

"He has a big body. He's strong," Doeren said. "He has been in that room with those guys and understands by watching last year's crew and now what's expected. He has a really good ability and size."

Carter will have his shot Saturday when the Wolfpack hosts Western Carolina.
