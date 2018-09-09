NC State monitoring weather conditions ahead of home game against West Virginia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --NC State Athletics said it is closely monitoring the Hurricane Florence forecast and its potential impact on the scheduled home football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 15.
In reference to Saturday's game, NC State Athletics is in communication with representatives of West Virginia University, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), meteorologists and regional emergency management services.
The WVU Mountaineer's ability to safely travel to Raleigh on Friday as planned will be one of a number of considerations this week, NC State Athletics said.
Any game or event changes will be posted on GoPack.com and shared with fans via email and social media.
"The safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and event staff is always paramount."
