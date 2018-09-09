NC STATE

NC State monitoring weather conditions ahead of home game against West Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Florence update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
NC State Athletics said it is closely monitoring the Hurricane Florence forecast and its potential impact on the scheduled home football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 15.

In reference to Saturday's game, NC State Athletics is in communication with representatives of West Virginia University, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), meteorologists and regional emergency management services.

The WVU Mountaineer's ability to safely travel to Raleigh on Friday as planned will be one of a number of considerations this week, NC State Athletics said.

Any game or event changes will be posted on GoPack.com and shared with fans via email and social media.

"The safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and event staff is always paramount."

RELATED: Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshurricanenc statenc state universityNC State Wolfpackfootballcollege footballRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC STATE
Veteran career expo to be held at NC State Wednesday morning
Former walk-on Thayer Thomas helps lead Wolfpack to victory
RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State
Long drives morph into promising golf business
More nc state
SPORTS
Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
East Carolina beats North Carolina 41-19 in in-state matchup
East Carolina beats North Carolina 41-19 in instate matchup
More Sports
Top Stories
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas
How to prepare for a hurricane
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
PUP RESCUE: Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped in Texas
8 arrested as opposing groups face off at Silent Sam site
Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash in Durham, car driver charged
3rd person charged in connection with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
Show More
Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
More News