RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --It started out as another social media challenge.
"I had a friend who nominated me on Instagram," said NC State forward Wyatt Walker.
But, this time it wasn't an "In My Feelings" or "10-year challenge." This was bigger than that.
"I saw that there were a bunch of athletes, a lot of lacrosse players and volleyball players that were braiding their hair for what's called Gameday Hair Havoc," Walker said. "I looked into it and thought, I have long hair so why not partake in this?'"
From there Walker started a funding page through the HEADstrong Foundation to help raise awareness and money for cancer research.
"I lost my great-grandma, Grandma Betty, to cancer and currently my Uncle Curt is fighting cancer right now, throat cancer," Walker said. "I feel like everyone knows someone or one way or the other that's been affected by it. I just feel like if you have a platform to raise awareness and support such a great cause why not do it?"
Walker has gotten teammate Torin Dorn involved.
"Sports is definitely a major part of every athlete's life," Dorn said. "If you play basketball or whatever, the sport is for four hours a day; you still have 20 hours to do whatever you have in life, and I think that if you limit yourself to only sports, then you're doing yourself an injustice."
Wyatt nominated Dorn to join the challenge on Instagram and with the help of some friends both of them have created Hair Havoc the last two games.
"I never thought I'd be someone to braid my hair but since it's for the cause," Walker said. "The first game that I did it everyone was texting me and people were tweeting me saying why is his hair all weird and why did he do that. I think it's great because it then causes people to look into it and find out about the foundation and that's exactly what I'm trying to do is raise awareness."
The challenge continues through the month of March. Right now, they have raised $3,753. The goal is to raise $10,000.