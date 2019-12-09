NC State football players go shopping for annual Toys for Tots holiday event

Annual Toys for Tots shopping day for @PackFootball $8k to spend on toys @Target while making the season brighter. pic.twitter.com/w8qJt1Vcc7 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) December 9, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A handful of NC State football players carried on a holiday tradition Monday.Every year, Wolfpack fans donate thousands of dollars. NC State players then take that money and buy toys to donate to Toys for Tots.The players went out to the Target at Cary Crossroads and did their best to clear out the retailer's toy section.NC State basketball helped raise $8,000 during a game earlier this year. That is the money that the players used to buy gifts, focusing on children between the ages of 8 and 13.Team captains Dylan Autenrieth and Nick McCloud were among the dozen or so Wolfpack players participating this year.Toys for Tots is a foundation that was created by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991. The Raleigh chapter distributed more than 30,000 toys in 2018. It hopes to increase that number this year.