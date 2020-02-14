Sports

Wolfpack women fall to Louisville in tough ACC battle, 66-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State women's basketball team dropped its second game of the season to Louisville 66-59.

With that loss, both teams now have two ACC losses, so if both teams win out the ACC regular-season championship tiebreaker would go to the Cardinals.



Louisville led for the majority of the game with their biggest lead being 14 points. The Pack was able to cut the lead to 3 but Louisville's 53.8 percent shooting in the fourth quarter was enough.

NC State shot just 32.6 percent from the floor all game to Louisville's 48.1 percent.

The Wolfpack returns to action Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. when they host Georgia Tech.
