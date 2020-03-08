college basketball

NC State women's basketball beats Florida State 71-66 for first ACC Tournament win since 1991

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The NC State Women's Basketball team defeated the Florida State Seminoles 71-66 for its first ACC Tournament win since 1991.



Ace Konig was named MVP of the 2020 ACC Tournament.







Florida State was 24-7 (11-7) on the season. NC State was 27-4 (14-4).





The NC State women defeated Boston College 82-75 to reach the final game in Greensboro.

The Wolfpack have had a few hiccups in the final weeks of the season.

The Wolfpack defeated the Seminoles 68-51 at home on Jan. 16.
