NC State women's basketball beats Florida State 71-66 for first ACC Tournament win since 1991

Real tears shed from Wolfpack fans. @PackWomensBball is your 2020 #ACCTourney Champions pic.twitter.com/2g7u8KbA0P — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2020

Ace Konig wins the 2020 #ACCTourney MVP pic.twitter.com/I2O6aqVn8P — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2020

The 29-year drought is over pic.twitter.com/JQZH10r3ru — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2020

For the first time since 1991 @PackWomensBball wins the #ACCTourney 71-66 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2020

Wolfpack fans hanging to the edge of their seat... looking for first #ACCTourney title since 1991 pic.twitter.com/yYUv31fO94 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2020

NC State fans rooting hard for the Lady Wolfpack to bring home an ACC Championship. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/D0Am5QFM0l — ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) March 8, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The NC State Women's Basketball team defeated the Florida State Seminoles 71-66 for its first ACC Tournament win since 1991.Ace Konig was named MVP of the 2020 ACC Tournament.Florida State was 24-7 (11-7) on the season. NC State was 27-4 (14-4).The NC State women defeated Boston College 82-75 to reach the final game in Greensboro.The Wolfpack have had a few hiccups in the final weeks of the season.The Wolfpack defeated the Seminoles 68-51 at home on Jan. 16.