NC State's Beverly transferring to Eastern Kentucky

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Braxton Beverly plans to transfer as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky in his home state.Beverly announced his decision in a social-media post on Tuesday, calling his decision to come to NC State "one of the best" he's ever made.The 6-foot guard averaged 8.4 points while shooting 37% from 3-point range in four years with the Wolfpack.He also started 88 games in his career, which included him hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clemson in January 2019.Beverly had a season-high 14 points in a Feb. 28 win against Pitt this season and finished with a 7.0 scoring average while mostly coming off the bench. He made 40% of his 3-point attempts in his senior season with the Wolfpack.Beverly, who is from Hazard, Kentucky, was originally committed to Ohio State but transferred to NC State where he became one of only five Wolfpack players to hit 200 3-pointers in a career.Eastern Kentucky is coached by A.W. Hamilton, who was an assistant at N.C. State under Kevin Keatts during Beverly's freshman season in 2017-18.Beverly also played for Hamilton on the Hargrave Military Academy post-graduate team during his final two years of high school