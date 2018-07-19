NC State's Doeren on football's place, CTE concerns

UNC football coach Larry Fedora said a bunch and caught a bunch of heat Wednesday after his comments about football, CTE and the game's link to the nation's future.Naturally - N.C. State coach Dave Doeren was asked Thursday for his sentiments on those issues.Like Fedora, he's devoted his life to the game of football. He believes it teaches lessons and imbues qualities in young players that no other sport can match.That said - he recognizes the importance of the research currently being conducted into brain injury and the game and is open to change if necessary.Watch the video to see what he told me today at ACC Kickoff.