NC State's Funderburk won't play in Tuesday's opener against Georgia Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts said Monday that suspended forward D.J. Funderburk is now allowed to practice with the team but won't play in the season opener Tuesday against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Georgia Tech.

Keatts indefinitely suspended Funderburk in late September for violating team policy and later said Funderburk had "benchmarks" to meet in order to work his way back to the team.

Keatts said that he's allowed Funderburk to practice in recent days because he is "starting to move toward the things that I've asked him to do."

But Keatts said there's still no timeline for Funderburk to be cleared to play.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound redshirt junior is the team's top big man after averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds last year as a reserve.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Arena.

