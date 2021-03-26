Sports

NC State's season ends with 65-61 loss to Colorado State in NIT

NC State guard Shakeel Moore shoots after getting past Colorado State guard P.J. Byrd (5) and Kendle Moore during their NIT quarterfinals game Thursday in Frisco, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (WTVD) -- A depleted NC State squad jumped out early but faded late in a 65-61 loss to Colorado State that ended the Wolfpack's season in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Thursday night.

The Pack (14-11) playing without senior guard Braxton Beverly, who was a late scratch, controlled most of the first half but struggled with turnovers and fatigue as the game wore on.

Colorado State's David Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03.

Isaiah Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State's Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt. The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line - where he made two at 6.2. for the final margin.

Hellems led the way with 15 points and his big shots in the second half kept the Pack in contention in a game which seemed to steadily slip away.

Funderburk added 13 points and nine rebounds for State. Center Manny Bates also chipped in with 13 and had six rebounds and two blocks.

Freshman guards Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore, playing extended minutes, struggled with their shots, going a combined 5-of-23 from the floor.

The Wolfpack led 28-25 at halftime but was hampered by 17 turnovers to only 10 for Colorado State.

Three players scored in double figures for the Rams (20-6) led by Stevens with 18.

This year's tournament is taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area at the University of North Texas Coliseum in Denton and at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

The Associated Press contributed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexascollege basketballnc state wolfpack
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of terminally ill son fears power shut-off as she awaits HOPE funds
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
1 year of COVID-19 takes 'unrelenting' toll on families
All adults in NC can sign up for vaccine starting April 7, Cooper says
How to be an ally to all marginalized communities
Sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh to return this summer
Urgent mental health tips surge in NC schools during pandemic
Show More
9-year-old twins 1st to take part in Pfizer's Pediatric Vaccine Trial at Duke
LATEST: A fifth of North Carolinians fully vaccinated, Cooper says
Search continues for father, son missing in Neuse River
Man arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store with 5 guns
SpaceX internet service being tested in rural NC
More TOP STORIES News