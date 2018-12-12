SPORTS

NCAA upholds decision to vacate wins in multiple sports for NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An NCAA appeals committee upheld a previous decision forcing North Carolina Central University to vacate wins from 2012-2015 in football, baseball and men's basketball.

The ruling comes after the NCAA found that NCCU had 22 ineligible student athletes playing in seven different sports: men's track & field, men's cross country, women's cross country, women's track and field, baseball, men's basketball and football.

The appeals committee agreed that NCCU did not monitor its academic certification process. That failure allowed the students to continue participating in their sports despite not meeting academic requirements.

NCCU appealed saying the NCAA didn't have the authority to vacate the school's wins. The NCAA disagreed.

NCCU will vacate wins from football, baseball and men's basketball, and all affected sports will be on probation from May 30, 2018 through May 29, 2020.

To read the NCAA appeals committee's full decision, click here.
