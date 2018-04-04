SPORTS

NCCU baseball player reveals mental, emotional toll of broken jaw

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Central outfielder Mitchell McCrary revealed the mental and emotional struggles after a broken jaw.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
NC Central outfielder Mitchell McCrary has loved baseball since he was 4 years old, so getting a chance to play in college for the Eagles was just an extension of his dream.

He was having an injury-plagued career already, but last April 1, 2017, things changed drastically.

Squared up to lay down a sacrifice bunt vs Florida A&M, Mitchell instead took a 90 mph fastball to the face. His jaw was shattered, his teeth smashed into pieces.



What followed was much more than just a physical recovery. McCrary battled mental and emotional demons as well. Demons that threatened to derail not only his baseball career but his life in general.

This is the story of how he came out the other side, still a baseball player, and still smiling.

Watch the video for full details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnccubaseballdepressionDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News