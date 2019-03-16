North Carolina Central beats North Carolina A&T 65-63, advances to MEAC finals

NORFOLK, V.A. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 Friday night in the MEAC tournament semifinals.
NCCU also put together a solid performance Thursday, beating Delaware State 75-57.
The team is moving on to face off against Norfolk State Saturday at 1 p.m. EST for the final game in the tournament. The winner will be granted an NCAA berth.
