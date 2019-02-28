NCCU coach Moton's young son gets emotional over Senior Night

Updated an hour ago

Hard seeing your son emotional, once he realizes his fave player has played his last home game. He thought they would play in the backcourt together....#WeAreNCCU #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/bmd5YcBRYr — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) February 28, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's obvious that Senior Day can be emotional, for players, family members, and even the coaches.For NC Central's men's basketball, it was head coach LeVelle Moton's son, LeVelle Jr., who got emotional after the senior Eagles took the court for the final time inside McDougald-McLendon Arena.The Eagles played their final home game Monday, beating South Carolina State, 72-62, to improve to 15-14 overall and 10-5 in the conference.A video published by Moton on Twitter is going viral of LeVelle Jr. crying in the locker room after the win."It's hard seeing your son emotional, once he realizes his fave player has played his last home game. He thought they would play in the backcourt together," Moton said in his tweet.In the video you can hear Moton assuring his son he will see the players again.A special moment on a special night.