NCCU drops opener to No. 5 Iowa, 97-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University got off to a quick start but fell to No. 5 Iowa in its season opener, 97-67, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.NCCU (0-1) started quickly as Jamir Moultrie hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the game and led the Hawkeyes 22-20 at one point in the first half.The Eagles' shooting cooled off after that and Iowa pulled away for a 44-29 halftime lead.Keegan Murray had 17 points for the Hawkeyes (1-0) and 2020 National Player of the Year Luka Garza scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help Iowa steadily increase its margin. He also added 10 rebounds.Nicolas Fennell had 12 points and seven rebounds for NCCU and C.J. Keyser put in a team-high 15 points.The Eagles have a short turnaround, as they'll hit the floor again in less than 24 hours against Southern at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.