NCCU parts ways with assistant football coach after arrest in Florida

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An assistant football coach for North Carolina Central who was arrested Sunday in Florida is no longer with the university.
As first reported by News & Observer, Brian Jenkins, 48, was booked on charges of witness tampering, battery and criminal mischief.
Jenkins was hired in January 2019 as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach.
In a statement to ABC11, NC Central said Tuesday that Jenkins is no longer with the university.
"Mr. Brian Jenkins, North Carolina Central University assistant football coach, is no longer an employee of the university, effective today, July 30. North Carolina Central University's practice is to not comment on personnel matters," said Kyle Serba, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications.
