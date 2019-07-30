Sports

NCCU parts ways with assistant football coach after arrest in Florida

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An assistant football coach for North Carolina Central who was arrested Sunday in Florida is no longer with the university.

As first reported by News & Observer, Brian Jenkins, 48, was booked on charges of witness tampering, battery and criminal mischief.

Jenkins was hired in January 2019 as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

In a statement to ABC11, NC Central said Tuesday that Jenkins is no longer with the university.

"Mr. Brian Jenkins, North Carolina Central University assistant football coach, is no longer an employee of the university, effective today, July 30. North Carolina Central University's practice is to not comment on personnel matters," said Kyle Serba, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamfloridaarrestnccucollege football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clinton HS student hit, killed while checking mail; driver, 18, charged
Worried about the Capital One data breach? Here's what to do
Unburied internet cable causes headache for Raleigh neighborhood
McCrae Dowless indicted on more charges in ballot fraud case
NC gun shop buys '4 Horsemen' billboard insulting congresswomen
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
NC Purple Heart recipients to be honored in Raleigh for first time
Show More
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits utility pole, police say
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan
Sex and steroids: Texas Deputy accused of killing wife
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
More TOP STORIES News