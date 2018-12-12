SPORTS

NCCU Eagles turn to former player Trei Oliver to lead football program

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources tell ABC11 that Trei Oliver will be the next coach at NCCU.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Southern University defensive coordinator Trei Oliver won't be officially unveiled until 4 p.m. Thursday, but ABC11 can confirm that he is the next head football coach at NC Central. The news was first reported by HBCU Gameday earlier Wednesday afternoon.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

On paper, Oliver looks to be an obvious choice. A star defensive back at NCCU in the late 1990s, he returned as an assistant coach under Rod Broadway in 2003. He stayed under Broadway's wing all the way until 2016 when he took the DC job in Baton Rouge.



When it comes to mentors, it's hard to imagine one better than Broadway, a winner of six conference and titles and even more impressively, five black college national championships.


Helping to orchestrate winning on that level and being the conductor are two different things, of course. Oliver must now prove he can be the man in charge, always a big step up.

Still, it's clear that in Oliver, the Eagles have hired a coach with a winning pedigree.

Whether that continues at NCCU, we'll know in a couple years. One thing we'll find out right away though is whether his news conference chops are up to the impossible standard that Broadway set through the years. That may be harder to match than the on-field accomplishments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnccucollege footballDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCAA upholds decision to vacate wins in multiple sports for NCCU
Hurricanes place Jordan Staal on IR with concussion
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Nylander leads Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Hurricanes
More Sports
Top Stories
Man shot, set on fire in Durham may have been ambushed by drug dealers
Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
Woman's disappearance in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'
Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges
Cary pothole to blame for teen's crash
New charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
More than 100 UNC student-athletes sign petition against Silent Sam
Show More
UNC Rex Hospital opens pantry to provide patients in need with meals
Roxboro family loses everything in fire weeks before Christmas
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
Wake County substitute teacher charged with slapping child
NCAA upholds decision to vacate wins in multiple sports for NCCU
More News