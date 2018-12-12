Got confirmation of Trei Oliver as the new head coach at NCCU. An alum, and as far as longtime mentors go, how can you do better than Rod Broadway. Great looking hire on paper, now we'll find out if he can do the job. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) December 12, 2018

NC Central is said to name Trei Oliver as its new head football coach tomorrow. #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD @NCCU_Football — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 12, 2018

Southern University defensive coordinator Trei Oliver won't be officially unveiled until 4 p.m. Thursday, but ABC11 can confirm that he is the next head football coach at NC Central. The news was first reported by HBCU Gameday earlier Wednesday afternoon.On paper, Oliver looks to be an obvious choice. A star defensive back at NCCU in the late 1990s, he returned as an assistant coach under Rod Broadway in 2003. He stayed under Broadway's wing all the way until 2016 when he took the DC job in Baton Rouge.When it comes to mentors, it's hard to imagine one better than Broadway, a winner of six conference and titles and even more impressively, five black college national championships.Helping to orchestrate winning on that level and being the conductor are two different things, of course. Oliver must now prove he can be the man in charge, always a big step up.Still, it's clear that in Oliver, the Eagles have hired a coach with a winning pedigree.Whether that continues at NCCU, we'll know in a couple years. One thing we'll find out right away though is whether his news conference chops are up to the impossible standard that Broadway set through the years. That may be harder to match than the on-field accomplishments.