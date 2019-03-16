nccu basketball

North Carolina Central beats Norfolk State 50-47, receives NCAA Tournament bid

NCCU prepares to play Norfolk State in MEAC Championship / Credit: Bridget Condon

NORFOLK, V.A. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 50-47 in the MEAC Championship Saturday afternoon and will receive an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles previously beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 Friday night in the MEAC tournament semifinals.


This is the team's third game in three days and will be the third time it heads back to the NCAA Tournament in three years.
