DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- LeVelle Moton's summer just got a lot busier.Moton, who was a court coach for USA Basketball in 2015 was just named an assistant coach for the 2019 USA Men's U19 World Cup team.Moton said coaching Team USA will bring a lot of exposure and benefits to NC Central.He also added his goal is to one day serve as head coach of Team USA.