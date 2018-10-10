NCCU'S Nick Leverett is a national caliber good guy

I don’t think y’all understand how emotional I was.. this is such a huge honor and a great blessing. Thank you #BullCity. Thank you @NCCU and thank you @NCCUAthletics for everything! Wouldn’t be possible without you! https://t.co/U5QM1qNG52 — Nick Leverett (@_BigNick74) October 11, 2018

FPG Bilingue Elementary School - March 2018 (Chapel Hill, NC)



Spoke to elementary students about character building, breaking barriers, and not giving up during adverse times.



"Ties of Honor" - Feb. 2018 (Durham, NC)



Taught fellow male students about professional etiquette and how to tie a necktie.



Toiletry Drive - Fall 2015, 2016 & 2017



Collected unused toiletries from hotels where athletic teams stayed and created toiletry bags for the Durham Rescue Mission. (NCCU SAAC)



Feed-A-Family Thanksgiving - 2015, 2016 & 2017



Collected donations and food to feed the less fortunate for Thanksgiving. (NCCU SAAC)



Real Talk - Feb. 2018



Collaborated with campus police to discuss issues of campus safety. (Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.)



Habitat for Humanity - (multiple times)



Volunteered to build houses for the less fortunate.



Durham Rescue Mission - Oct. 2017



Gathered and donated more than 200 canned goods to the Durham Rescue Mission in support of the surrounding community.



Back-Pack Drive - Aug. 2017 (fraternity)



Gathered back packs and other school supplies to help kids going back to school. (Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.)



Ronald McDonald House - July 2017



Baked and cleaned to assist patients and their families. (NCCU Preparing to Soar Program)



Seeds - July 2017



Worked in gardens to promote community growth. (NCCU Preparing to Soar Program)



Pizza for Homeless - July 2017



Gathered mentees and drove around Durham, NC passing out food to the homeless.



"OneLove" Domestic Violence - March 2017



Watched the movie "OneLove" and participated in an activity involving domestic violence awareness. (NCCU Football)



Kiss Away Cancer - Feb. 2017



Made Valentine's Day cards for cancer patients. (NCCU Football)

Nick Leverett said Wednesday that he thought he was in trouble when he was called out of an appointment to introduce Michael Vick at NCCU and told to report to the football field. The feeling that something big was happening only intensified when he saw his mother was there, two hours from her home in Concord.It was the farthest thing from trouble as it turns out.Leverett is anything but trouble. Since arriving at NCCU he's made it his mission to not only become a great football player but a great student and great ambassador in the community.Mission accomplished on all three. Two times an All-MEAC performer as an Eagles offensive lineman, Leverett got his degree in Criminal Justice in three years and currently boasts a 3.37 GPA in his graduate program.Most notably - he was named (surprised Wednesday) as one of just 22 members of the nationwide Allstate AFCA Good Works team. Duke's Johnathan Lloyd was also honored.It's easy to see why Leverett was chosen. Check out the list of his good deeds courtesy of NCCU's athletic website:Every team needs a few more Nick Leveretts.