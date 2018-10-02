NCSU adds football game with ECU in December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A last-second schedule change means two North Carolina football teams will play each other this year after all.
NC State announced Tuesday it would host East Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 1.
The football game will replace the Wolfpack's matchup against West Virginia that was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.
The NCSU vs. ECU game will kick off at noon.
"This replacement game makes sense for both schools," Director of Athletics Debbie Yow said. "NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We're pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team."
The Pirates called off a game at Virginia Tech because of Florence.
If either NCSU or ECU qualifies for its conference championship games, this matchup will be canceled.
For more information about tickets for the game, click here.
Video attached to this article is from a previous story.