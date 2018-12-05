SPORTS

NCSU names basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V

NCSU to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Dressed like his predecessor from decades prior, Head Coach Kevin Keatts pulled out the red suit for a special occasion.



On Wednesday night, N.C. State played Western Carolina in the newly named James T. Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum in the team's annual Heritage Game at its former longtime home.



Before the start of the game, the Wolfpack held a short dedication. ceremony to the Hall Of Fame coach. Jim Valvano led the Pack for 10 seasons beginning in 1980, with the obvious highlight being the unforgettable 1983 NCAA championship.

The full name of the complex is now James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The court inside the arena is already named Kay Yow Court after Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Kay Yow.

Valvano, affectionately known to many as Jimmy V, also won two ACC championships, in 1983 and in 1987, the last time the Wolfpack won the conference title.



His teams went 121-37 at Reynolds Coliseum.

The men's basketball team now plays most games at PNC Arena.



In 1993, at the age of 47 and in honor of the 10th anniversary of winning the national championship, Jimmy V delivered his famous 'Never give up. Don't ever give up' speech and announced the formation of the Jimmy V Foundation. Less than two months later, he died from cancer.



Valvano's V Foundation has awarded more than $225 million in cancer research grants.
