SPORTS

NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State defender Krissi Schuster scored a rare, memorable goal to win the game.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Krissi Schuster scored one goal last year. She's got one goal this year too. Thing is - scoring goals is not really her specialty. As a right back for NC State, preventing them is job No. 1.

You wouldn't have known it watching her score a double-overtime winner last night. Schuster was composed and to use a soccer term, clinical with her finishing. The result was a 1-0 golden goal win against Monmouth that moved the Pack to 2-0 on the season.

All that polish landed Schuster the No. 3 spot on ESPN's daily Top 10 segment. She had no clue until waking up this morning to a cell phone chock full of congratulatory texts and voicemails.

"I think it was one of my career highlights so far because I don't really usually score," said Schuster, who came to play at State from Bayern Munich's youth academy. "And then scoring such an important goal was just really cool, and I'm really happy that it all worked out."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNviral videotrendingsoccerwomen athletesnc state universityRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbets case: Man in country illegally charged with murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Show More
FBI investigating Cary elementary school teacher accused of possessing child porn
Plane carrying rapper Post Malone makes emergency landing
Silent Sam silenced? Gov. Cooper speaks after toppling of Confederate statue
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
More News