NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal

Krissi Schuster scored one goal last year. She's got one goal this year too. Thing is - scoring goals is not really her specialty. As a right back for NC State, preventing them is job No. 1.You wouldn't have known it watching her score a double-overtime winner last night. Schuster was composed and to use a soccer term, clinical with her finishing. The result was a 1-0 golden goal win against Monmouth that moved the Pack to 2-0 on the season.All that polish landed Schuster the No. 3 spot on ESPN's daily Top 10 segment. She had no clue until waking up this morning to a cell phone chock full of congratulatory texts and voicemails."I think it was one of my career highlights so far because I don't really usually score," said Schuster, who came to play at State from Bayern Munich's youth academy. "And then scoring such an important goal was just really cool, and I'm really happy that it all worked out."