NC State to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V

The basketball arena on the NC State campus will soon add a new (and familiar) name.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Before the annual Heritage Game on Wednesday night, NCSU will hold a naming ceremony where the arena is christened James T. Valvano Arena.

The full name of the complex will be James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Rynolds Coliseum. The court inside the arena is already named Kay Yow Court after Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Kay Yow.

Valvano, affectionately known to many as Jimmy V, coached the wolfpack from 1980-1990. He won the ACC twice ('83, '87) and won a national championship in 1983.

His teams went 121-37 at Reynolds Coliseum. Although the men's basketball team now plays most games at PNC Arena.

After the 1989-1990 season, Jimmy V was forced to leave amid NCAA and academic violations.

In 1993, at the age of 47 and in honor of the 10th anniversary of winning the national championship, Jimmy V delivered his famous 'Never give up. Don't ever give up' speech. Less than two months later, he died from cancer.



Valvano's V Foundation has awarded more than $225 million in cancer research grants.

NCSU tips off against Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The naming ceremony for James T. Valvano Arena will take place before tip-off.
