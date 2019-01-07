SPORTS

NCSU's Torry Holt elected to College Football Hall of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Former NC State wide reciever Torry Holt to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Former NC State wide receiver Torry Holt will join the College Football Hall of Fame.

Holt will be one of 15 players and coaches in the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

The official induction ceremony for Holt and the other hall of famers will happen Dec. 10 in New York.

Holt is the sixth Wolfpack player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Roman Gabriel, John McDowall, James Ritcher, Dennis Byrd, and Thomas Brown.

Holt is NCSU's all-time leader in career, single-season, and single-game receiving yards.

He went on to be a prolific receiver in the NFL. He was elected to seven Pro Bowls and helped lead the St. Louis Rams to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. In that Super Bowl (which was the end of Holt's rookie year), Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackhall of fameRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Duke remains atop AP poll as top four unchanged
Hurricanes top Senators for 4th straight win
Hurricanes top Senators for 4th straight win
Duke's Zion Williamson dazzles with 360 dunk vs. hometown Clemson
More Sports
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Raleigh could see snow on Saturday
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Former Raleigh Wahlburgers employee reacts to Donnie Wahlberg's message
Cape Fear Valley Health bans children visitors to slow spread of flu
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
Bird adds $2 charge to Raleigh scooter rentals after city's $300 fee
NC father charged after 5-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
Girl, 13, injured in drive-by shooting while sitting in car at Cook Out
Show More
'Training video' shows officers trying to keep squirrel out of building
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Mom refuses to pay sitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun'
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
2 Americans accused of being ISIS terrorists
More News