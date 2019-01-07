NCSU's Torry Holt elected to College Football Hall of Fame

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Former NC State wide receiver Torry Holt will join the College Football Hall of Fame.
Holt will be one of 15 players and coaches in the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class.
The official induction ceremony for Holt and the other hall of famers will happen Dec. 10 in New York.
Holt is the sixth Wolfpack player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Roman Gabriel, John McDowall, James Ritcher, Dennis Byrd, and Thomas Brown.
Holt is NCSU's all-time leader in career, single-season, and single-game receiving yards.
He went on to be a prolific receiver in the NFL. He was elected to seven Pro Bowls and helped lead the St. Louis Rams to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. In that Super Bowl (which was the end of Holt's rookie year), Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.