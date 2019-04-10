New Interstate 40 sign honors Saint Augustine's University's national championship

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some speedsters are being honored on Interstate 40 in the Triangle. But these are the legal kind!North Carolina Department of Transportation recently installed a new sign in Raleigh honoring the Saint Augustine's University men's outdoor track and field team. The green and white sign marks the Falcons' 2017 NCAA Division II championship. You can find it along I-40 eastbound near the Rock Quarry Road exit.NCDOT allows universities and colleges to honor their championship sports teams with official state highway signs, which can stay in place for up for two years. The schools must pay $2,000 per sign.