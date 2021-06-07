Sports

Fayetteville Fury - new indoor soccer team - to call Fayetteville's Crown Complex home

EMBED <>More Videos

Crown Complex to reveal new tenant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new professional indoor soccer team is coming to Fayetteville and will play its home games at Crown Complex.

The big announcement came at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Fury will be part of the men's and women's National Indoor Soccer League.

That league was founded in January and plans to kickoff its inaugural season in December.

Single-game tickets at the Crown Complex will start at $12.

Season tickets will start at $144.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfayettevillefayettevillesports
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NC student responds to school withholding diploma
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
LATEST: COVID-19 causes uptick in summer school enrollment
Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Show More
Landmine sniffing 'hero rat' Magawa retires
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days
Merck probing discovery of noose at Durham plant
More TOP STORIES News