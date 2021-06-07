Sports

Fayetteville Fury - new indoor soccer team - to call Fayetteville's Crown Complex home

Fayetteville Fury - new indoor soccer team - to play at Crown Complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new professional indoor soccer team is coming to Fayetteville and will play its home games at Crown Complex.

The big announcement came at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Fury will be part of the men's and women's National Indoor Soccer League.

That league was founded in January and plans to kickoff its inaugural season in December.

Single-game tickets at the Crown Complex will start at $12.

Season tickets will start at $144.
