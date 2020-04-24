Sports

NFL Draft: Panthers take another defensive lineman in second round

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos adds more youth for the Panthers' rebuilding defense (Barry Reeger)

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Panthers had the sixth pick of the NFL Draft's second round on Friday and as they did Thursday, invested in a defensive lineman, picking Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos.

In the first round, the Panthers took defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn with the seventh overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown was a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a senior, as well as a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy. He had 55 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss along with four sacks, four pass breakups and forced two fumbles for the Tigers.

The Cincinnati Bengals held firm atop the second round of the draft, selecting receiver Tee Higgins to catch Joe Burrow's passes.

Many teams covet the opening spot in the round, viewing it almost as a first-rounder because a player - usually several players - they graded as a top-32 guy has not been chosen.

But unless a club was willing to part with a 2021 first-round choice to move up for No. 33 this year, the Bengals were wise not to budge.

Besides, they likely rated Higgins as a first-round talent, too.

ESPN'S draft tracker

So in addition to finding what they hope will be their franchise quarterback in Burrow with the first overall pick, the Bengals (2-14 last season) added a threat who can make the spectacular reception.

Burrow and Higgins also worked out together heading toward the draft.

The Indianapolis Colts made their first pick of the draft, No. 34 overall and the second pick of Day 2, grabbing Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The son of the former NFL running back was a Biletnikoff Award finalist as the top receiver in the country last year. At 6-foot-4, Pittman is big and strong. He had 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

READ MORE: First in-state player taken may surprise you

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was next off the board, going to the Detroit Lions. Swift was the second running back selected in the draft after LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the final player taken in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can watch the draft live on ESPN.

FIRST ROUND SETS RATINGS RECORD

The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.

Thursday night's first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. EDT when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37 percent over last year's 11.4 million.

The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014 when the draft was held in early May.

The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday,

NFL



ESPN and the NFL Network have teamed on a combined production. ABC, like ESPN a part of The Walt Disney Co., has a separate presentation the first two nights, then will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncnfl draftcarolina panthers
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
LATEST: 3 Franklin Co. nursing home residents die of COVID-19
The real reason you can't find toilet paper
Neuse inmate describes COVID-19 outbreak inside prison
Wake Co. non-profit running out of funding to feed the hungry
Pick up local beers at Brewgaloo 'a go-go' event this weekend
Fayetteville funeral home adjusts to social distancing guidelines
Show More
Creative ways to celebrate milestones while social distancing
2 charged in cold case after rape kit tested 30 years later
Here's why NC does not report COVID-19 recoveries
NCSU punter raises money for those affected by COVID-19
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Dubinsky
More TOP STORIES News