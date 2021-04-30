Sports

NFL Draft: Panthers take South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn with No. 8 overall pick

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn drops back in coverage against Mississippi on Nov. 14. (Bruce Newman)

CLEVELAND (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers stuck to the plan, taking a much-needed cornerback with the eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft.

The Panthers took Jaycee Horn, out of South Carolina, considered one of the top defensive backs available.

There was little drama as the NFL Draft got underway in Cleveland on Thursday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by new head coach Urban Meyer, selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick.

The star quarterback who led Clemson to a national title and generally is considered the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012 has had his name called first by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Lawrence, a junior, joins new coach Urban Meyer, himself a major success in the college ranks, in trying to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 last season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse.

Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP



As Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this week, without specifically mentioning Lawrence:

"It's unbelievable. If this isn't a moment to enjoy for me and for all the Jags fans, you need more coffee or you need something else. This is a great-to-be-alive kind of moment, frankly."

In what has been billed a "quarterbacks draft," at least for the first round, Zach Wilson of BYU is the second straight passer to go at the top of the selections.

The New York Jets chose Wilson after Jacksonville grabbed Lawrence. At least three other signal-callers are expected to go in the first 32 picks - and likely early in the round.

1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson.
2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, QB, BYU.
3. San Francisco (from Houston through Miami), Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State.
4. Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sat out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was chosen fifth overall in the NFL draft by Cincinnati, where he will reunite with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow.

At No. 6, Miami has drafted Jaylen Waddle, the game-breaking receiver from Alabama. Like Chase, Waddle also will reunite with his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, in Miami.

The Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick.

The Carolina Panthers have eight picks going into the Draft.

Steve Luciano



NFL Draft Schedule
  • Thursday, April 29 (8:00-11:30 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Round 1 - ABC, ABC App, ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
  • Friday, April 30 (7:00-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 - ABC, ABC App, ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
  • Saturday, May 1 (12:00-7:00 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 - ABC (ESPN simulcast), ABC App, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network


WATCH: Panthers GM, coach talk Draft night strategy
EMBED More News Videos

The NFL Draft is just a few hours away, and we'll finally get some answers about the future of the Carolina Panthers -- and more importantly who will be under center.



The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccarolina panthersnfl draft
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about about the victims in the Boone standoff, shooting
ABC11's Chris Hohmann and Tisha Powell to retire
A closer look at what it will take for NC to ditch masks entirely
Troubleshooter helps worker told she'd have to pay back $8k in unemployment
Durham psychologist talks people of color coping with racial trauma
Elizabeth City businesses say curfew does more harm than good
Litter collection on pace to smash NC records
Show More
NC's outdoor mask rule to be lifted but don't leave your mask at home
Crews battle large blaze at Durham scrapyard
Sheriff releases names of deputies who shot at Andrew Brown Jr.
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Durham appoints 22-year veteran as interim police chief
More TOP STORIES News