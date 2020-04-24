NFL Draft underway on ABC11; Bengals take Burrow No. 1

Ohio State star Chase Young gives the Redskins defense an instant upgrade. Rick Scuteri

ESPN ANALYST OUT WITH CORONAVIRUS

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Panthers have the seventh overall pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, one of the first live sporting events -- albeit remotely -- since the COVID-19 pandemic put the world as we know it on hold.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is announcing the picks from his basement.As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals made LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick of the draft.Burrow, the third straight Heisman Trophy winner taken with the first overall selection, joins a team that went 2-14 in 2019. The Bengals scored 279 points last season, third-worst in the league, and also ranked 30th in total offense.The previous time Cincinnati grabbed a Heisman quarterback to open the draft, it was Southern California's Carson Palmer in 2003. Palmer led the Bengals to the playoffs twice.In his spectacular season, Burrow threw for 60 - yes, 60 - touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams on their way to the national title.Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is headed to the Washington Redskins, who chose him second overall.Many scouts and NFL personnel people believed Young was the best overall talent in this draft.At 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, Young led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season. The All-American won the prestigious Bednarik and Nagurski awards in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title.The Detroit Lions grabbed the highest-rated cornerback in this year's draft by taking All-American Jeff Okudah of Ohio State.Okudah was the second Buckeye taken early, third overall and one spot behind edge rusher Chase Young to Washington. The top overall selection, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, previously played at Ohio State.A smooth and physical presence on the corner, Okudah can handle all sorts of coverages. He became the 11th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round since 1999. He figures to start in a division featuring opposing receivers Davante Adams and Adam Thielen.The draft had been scheduled to take place in the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas but all the live festivities were canceled when it became apparent that holding live events as the virus spread was not feasible.Six teams are scheduled to sit out the first round of the NFL draft, though that could be a mirage.The Colts, Rams, Texans, Bills, Bears and Steelers don't own opening-round picks after previous trades. They certainly could trade back into the round, which could, of course, cost them next year's top selection.Indianapolis gave up the highest spot when it traded for the 13th pick to San Francisco for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who then signed a new contract worth about $21 million per year.The Dolphins, who have three first-round selections, got No. 18 overall from Pittsburgh for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a star for the Steelers in 2019.The 19th spot belongs to Las Vegas - that's the Raiders, folks - as part of the 2018 deal that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago. No. 20 belongs to Jacksonville in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a deal made during last season with the Rams.Buffalo acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota for the 22nd spot, and Miami has Houston's slot, No. 26, from last year's deal for tackle Laremy Tunsil.ESPN analyst Todd McShay said he won't be part of the network's broadcast of the NFL draft because he's recovering from the coronavirus.McShay said in a statement that he'd be back and thanked the tireless work of health care workers and first-responders, calling them "truly our nation's heroes."McShay, who has been at ESPN since 2006, was slated to be part of ABC's prime-time network coverage.