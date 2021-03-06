nfl

Maia Chaka becomes NFL's 1st Black female game official

NEW YORK -- The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

"I am honored to be selected as an NFL official," Chaka said. "But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL's Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance - including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program - have earned her a position as an NFL official," said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league's football operations. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field."

RELATED: Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL postseason game

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor's in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

Sarah Thomas was the league's first female full-time official.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorknflfootballu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
LB Thomas Davis to sign 1-day deal with Carolina Panthers and retire
Washington Football Team replacing cheerleading team with coed dance team
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in overnight shooting near Fayetteville home
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
2 teen struck by hit-and-run driver while fixing flat tire in Raleigh
Triangle seniors surviving the pandemic on the dance floor
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
LATEST: NCCU offering COVID-19 vaccinations next week
Credit card dispute puts local NC business in jeopardy
Show More
FSU students march in opposition of controversial chancellor selection
Fayetteville police investigate series of sexual assault cases
'I'm so excited': Wake teachers, staff eager to receive COVID vaccine
Invasive species of mussel could be found in \moss balls, officials warn
UNC-Chapel Hill plans to make full return for fall 2021
More TOP STORIES News