Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.

Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning.



Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

A Dolphins statement said 22-year-old Norton's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacar crashmiami dolphinsnflu.s. & worldamputee
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
Answering biggest AFC North questions: Is it there for Baker's taking? Can Big Ben revive Steelers?
Rating the offseason for all 32 NFL teams: Why the Browns are on top
Veterans who could be cut by each of the NFL's 32 teams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25 people to become U.S. citizens in Raleigh on Fourth of July
Afternoon rain on Fourth of July to precede relief from extreme heat
Operator of boat involved in Falls Lake accident to be charged
What you need to know: Raleigh's 4th of July fireworks
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
'Robot' joins Edgecome County Sheriff's Office
Show More
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, July 4
Raleigh bride saves money by exclusively using Amazon for wedding
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Fireworks explode over South Carolina store after fire ignites them
More TOP STORIES News